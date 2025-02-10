BRS catches up on BC reservation issue after K Kavitha's struggle goes unnoticed

For the past few months, Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K Kavitha have been battling for increased BC reservation in local body elections — protests, programmes, the whole deal. But her own party barely acknowledged it.

Now, after a resolution was passed in the Assembly following the caste survey, the party has swooped in, with BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaking about the issue and meeting BC leaders. Some BRS leaders are reportedly not happy, noting that the party has hijacked the MLC’s agenda. They also wonder why the party did not back her earlier.

Blocked at every turn

A core member of the chief minister’s team had his eyes set on an MLC seat. With a majority of ministers and some senior leaders backing him, everything seemed set for the AICC’s approval. But two key ministers and some party leaders are said to have ensured that the high command rejected him.

Now, he’s believed to be turning up the pressure on the CM, demanding a spot as working president in the upcoming full committee. But guess what? That, too, looks doubtful. This whole power struggle has also exposed a rift between the CM’s inner circle and some senior ministers, both groups trying to outmanoeuvre each other.