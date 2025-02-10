Government schools rise while private schools decline in Telangana; dropout rate higher among boys

HYDERABAD: In an interesting trend, while the number of government schools in the state has increased over the past decade, the number of private schools has declined.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Education to Parliament, government schools increased from 29,268 in 2014–15 to 30,022 in 2023–24, whereas private schools declined from 15,069 in 2014–15 to 12,126 in 2023–24.

Over the 10-year period from 2014–15 to 2023–24, the number of government schools increased by 754, while the number of private schools decreased by 2,943.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s dropout rate for students from class 9 to 12 stands at 8%, with a higher rate among the boys compared to girls. The dropout rate for boys is 9.6%, while for girls, it is 6.3%.

Additionally, in 2023–24, girls’ enrolment was highest at the primary level and lowest at the higher secondary level. While the retention rate in primary school was 102.8%, it dropped significantly to 64.2% at the higher secondary level.