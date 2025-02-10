RTC Mazdoor Union to meet Labour Commissioner over 21 demands

HYDERABAD: The RTC Mazdoor Union leaders stated on Sunday that they will meet the Commissioner of Labour authorities on Monday along with the TGSRTC management officials to discuss its 21 demands, including their merger with the state government, first proposed through a government order in 2013.

Speaking to reporters, the representatives asserted that the Congress government must implement the promised merger at the earliest, which they allege the government has been delaying.

M Thomas Reddy, general secretary, told TNIE “Until now, there have been no talks between management and the Union. We want the officials to have a discussion with us on the 21 demands and submit a report to the government. Most of our demands pertain to policy matters, which the Congress promised in its manifesto, but has not fulfilled despite 15 months in power. The merger will lead to a salary hike as well as other benefits, which will motivate the staff. At least 70 percent of the demands should be met.”

According to the RTC representatives, the management and the government would be responsible if the RTC employees go on strike. “We are asking the staff to stay prepared for the strike and it will be implemented after JAC’s decision,” AR Reddy, President, told TNIE.