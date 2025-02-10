RTC Mazdoor Union to meet Labour Commissioner over 21 demands

HYDERABAD: The RTC Mazdoor Union leaders stated on Sunday that they will meet the Commissioner of Labour authorities on Monday along with the TGSRTC management officials to discuss its 21 demands, including their merger with the state government, first proposed through a government order in 2013.
Speaking to reporters, the representatives asserted that the Congress government must implement the promised merger at the earliest, which they allege the government has been delaying.
M Thomas Reddy, general secretary, told TNIE “Until now, there have been no talks between management and the Union. We want the officials to have a discussion with us on the 21 demands and submit a report to the government. Most of our demands pertain to policy matters, which the Congress promised in its manifesto, but has not fulfilled despite 15 months in power. The merger will lead to a salary hike as well as other benefits, which will motivate the staff. At least 70 percent of the demands should be met.”
According to the RTC representatives, the management and the government would be responsible if the RTC employees go on strike. “We are asking the staff to stay prepared for the strike and it will be implemented after JAC’s decision,” AR Reddy, President, told TNIE.
Meanwhile, an RTC official told TNIE that the financial stress on the exchequer is one of the reasons for the delay of the merger as the Mahalakshmi scheme, which mandates free bus tickets for women, is already being operated. “The government at present provides funds around Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore to the RTC for Mahalakshmi scheme. Once the merger gets implemented another Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore will be required.”
However, Reddy argued that the amount should be allocated in the state budget. “Earlier governments used to do that,” he said.
“There are numerous unions who want the implementation of the merger,” Reddy added. Meanwhile, the RTC official added that the government also wants to revoke the present unions, conduct elections and form an official union.
On January 27, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) served a strike notice to the RTC management listing 21 demands. It warned the management of an indefinite strike starting February 9 if the state government fails to resolve long-pending demands. The prime demands include immediate merger of RTC with the government as per the TSRTC (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023, passed by the Assembly in August 2023 but yet to be implemented and payment of two pending Pay Revision Commissions (PRCs) installments with arrears dating back to 2021.