Saraswati River Pushkaralu to be held from May 15-26 at Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy temple

BHUPALPALLY: Endowment Minister Konda Surekha said that the Saraswati River Pushkaralu is scheduled to be held on a grand scale from May 15 to 26 at Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy temple.

The historic Mukteswara temple is where the rivers Godavari, Pranahita, and Saraswati meet.

The minister, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, offered prayers at the temple on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Konda Surekha said that the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati converge at Prayagraj; similarly, the Godavari, Pranahita, and Saraswati rivers converge at Kaleshwaram and it is auspicious.The Sringeri Peetam priest Sachidananda Saraswati performed Maha Kumbhabhishekam for the Mukteswara lords in the temple after 42 long years.