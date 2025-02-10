Telangana CM Revanth Reddy addresses widening gap between ministers, MLAs amid internal party tensions

HYDERABAD: After a ‘secret’ gathering of Congress MLAs, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chaired a CLP meeting to address the widening gap between ministers and MLAs.

He told the legislators that they were free to bring to his notice any issues they face with the government and not hold meetings that could be blown out of proportion. However, party sources said that the MLAs were not convinced by his assurances.

Several MLAs are said to be particularly unhappy with two key ministers. Highly placed sources within the party and government indicated that a group of MLAs, including senior leaders, has complained against the ministers and are urging the party to either remove the duo from the Cabinet or reassign their portfolios. Adding to the intrigue, two party leaders holding key positions are said to have brought up the issue in Delhi, intensifying tensions within the party and ministerial circles.

Interestingly, the chief minister recently made a striking remark during an informal conversation in Delhi, stating that Cabinet expansion — including the induction of new ministers or the removal of existing ones — is not in his hands and will be decided by the AICC.

Meanwhile, the Congress is grappling with another challenge — several BC MLAs, including some ministers, are lobbying for the deputy chief minister position, citing their community’s majority in the state as per the caste survey.

They have reportedly reached out to senior leaders in Delhi, advocating for a deputy CM appointment ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

With ongoing political manouvering — from secret meetings of MLAs to high-level discussions in Delhi — uncertainty looms over potential changes in the government, leaving party leaders anxious.