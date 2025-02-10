TGFDC organizes two-day bird walk at Botanical Garden, 62 species identified

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) organised a two-day bird walk at the Botanical Garden on February 8 and 9 titled “Deccan Woods & Trails.”

According to the officials, a total of 55 bird watchers and enthusiasts from various parts of Hyderabad participated in this event and identified 62 bird species in the garden, including red-vented bulbul, rufous treepie, shikra, among several others.

After briefing the participants on the garden and its importance to Hyderabad, they were divided into two groups: one group was sent to the Vriksha Parichaya Kshetram, covering 94 acres, and the other group to the Virtual Wildlife Safari Park Conservation Zone.

Over the course of the two days, the participants identified the birds, captured them on camera, and talked about the scientific and common names of the birds, their habits, and behavior.

Participants were also provided with the “Birds Pocket Guide” developed by TGFDC, through which they identified the birds they spotted.

Meanwhile, the experts demonstrated how to observe birds, identify them, and recognise the sounds different birds make.

TGFDC Executive Director of Eco-Tourism L Ranjeet Naik, said, “Birds play a crucial role in the ecosystem, contributing to growth, seed dispersal, and environmental balance. Raising awareness about bird conservation and conducting environmental education programmes is essential. Otherwise, there may come a time when birds are seen only in museums.”

A bird walk by the corporation will be conducted in Vikarabad on February 23 and in Gajwel forest on March 2. Interested participants can contact 9493549399 or 9346364583 for more details.