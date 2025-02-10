Union Minister Kishan Reddy calls for ‘double engine’ sarkaar in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BJP state unit president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasised the need for a ‘double engine’ government in Telangana, alleging that the BRS looted the state through family rule and that the current Congress government has failed to implement its pre-election promises.

On Sunday, newly appointed Hyderabad Central BJP President Lankala Deepak Reddy took charge. Kishan Reddy participated in the meeting.

Addressing the party workers, Kishan urged BJP workers to prepare for the upcoming GHMC elections.

“The arrogant AIMIM party must be defeated in the GHMC polls. The saffron flag should be hoisted on the GHMC office. In 2020, the BJP won 48 seats, we must now win over 100 seats,” Kishan asserted.

Meanwhile, the Union minister celebrated the BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. He said that the people of the capital rejected Arvind Kejriwal for cheating them with false promises and his involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

“Across the country, the BJP is winning state after state. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has defeated the Congress in multiple states. There are no communal riots or scams in the BJP-ruled states,” he said.

Comparing India’s progress with other nations, Kishan said, “While countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the US, the UK, and Australia are facing financial crises and law-and-order issues, Prime Minister Modi has ensured a stable economy in India. Today, India ranks as the fifth-largest economy in the world.”