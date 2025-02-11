140 file nominations for three MLC constituencies in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as 140 candidates have filed their nominations for three MLC constituencies, which are set to go to polls on February 27. Monday was the last day for filing nominations.

A total of 100 candidates have filed nominations for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, while 17 candidates have filed for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency and 23 candidates have filed for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Tuesday while the last date for withdrawal is Thursday. Polling will be held on February 27 from 8 am to 4 pm, with vote counting scheduled for March 3. The entire election process is set to be completed by March 8.

The term of three sitting MLCs — T Jeevan Reddy from Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, Kura Raghotham Reddy from Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency and A Narsi Reddy from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency — will expire on March 29, upon their retirement.

Both the Congress and the BJP have decided to field candidates for the elections, while the BRS has opted not to contest for the three vacant MLC seats in Telangana.