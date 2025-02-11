Centre can support skill varsity: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

HYDERABAD: While stating that there was no Central scheme to fund the establishment of a skill university, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Monday said the Union government can support the state government’s Young India Skill Development University through various schemes.

The MoS (I/c) was responding to a supplementary question raised by Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy during question hour in Lok Sabha. Kiran sought to know from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship whether there was any proposal from the Union government to fund the YDISU.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran said, “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is ambitiously setting up the Young India Skills University in Hyderabad to provide job opportunities to the students and impart skill development training according to the requirements of the local industries in collaboration with various companies in the PPP model.

A total of 17 priority sectors have been identified. We will be providing training to 2,000 people in the first year (2025–26). We will train 20,000 people every year. The state has allocated Rs 100 crore on its part for the same and further wants to create a corpus fund of about Rs 300–500 crore.”