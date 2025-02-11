Extend 42 per cent quota to BCs in local body polls: BRS MLC Kavitha

KARIMNAGAR: Accusing the Congress government of deceiving the community and manipulating caste population data for political gains, BRS MLC K Kavitha demanded that 42% reservation for BCs be enforced for local body polls.

Addressing the media in Jagtial on Monday, Kavitha likened Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s governance to a “China phone” compared to the “iPhone-like governance” of his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao. She criticised the government’s failure to engage with BC associations despite growing unrest. “The chief minister is escaping from meeting BC leaders, which is a grave insult to them,” she said.

Reiterating BRS’s demand for a caste-wise census, Kavitha again called for 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections. “The Congress’ so-called BC caste census is riddled with discrepancies and lacks credibility. If they are truly committed to BC welfare, they must reconduct the survey transparently and introduce a Bill in the Assembly. BRS will support it unequivocally,” she said.

Asserting that “KCR 3.0 and BRS 3.0 will rise stronger for the people of Telangana”, Kavitha said the party remains steadfast in its fight for justice for BCs and the welfare of farmers across the state.