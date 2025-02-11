Security tightened in border villages of Telangana after Maoist encounter in Chhattisgarh

MULUGU : After the Maoist encounter in the Bijapur forest area in Chhattisgarh, security has been tightened, and combing operations have intensified in the Maoist-hit villages that fall on the border of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The villages include Kannaigudem, Wazeedu, Venkatapuram, Peruru, and Mangapeta under the Eturunagaram division, Mulugu district. Bijapur is also on the border of the two states.

According to sources, the police have launched massive vehicle checks and searches in the agency areas. Villagers were asked to inform the police about any suspicious movement of unknown people in the agency area adjacent to the Godavari river, dividing the two states.

Speaking to TNIE, Mulugu District Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr P Shabarish stated that they are receiving weekly information about the movement of Maoists in the border areas.

He added that the police are using drone cameras in combing operations to identify the movement of Naxals.

Special police teams are visiting the tribals and appealing to them to inform the police about any suspicious movement.