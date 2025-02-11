Showcause notice a plot to crush BC movement: MLC Teenmar Mallanna

NALGONDA : MLC Teenmar Mallanna on Monday dismissed the showcause notice issued by the Congress as a “conspiracy to suppress the Backward Classes (BC) movement”, even as he framed the elections for the Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda Teachers’ MLC constituency a “referendum on the caste census”.

Addressing reporters, Mallanna, a vocal advocate for BC rights, asserted that the polls would reflect the community’s political assertion. “Of the 25,000 voters in this teachers’ constituency, 20,000 belong to the BC community. We aim to elect a BC candidate as MLC to amplify our voice,” he said, urging BC voters to cast preferential votes for BC candidates Poola Ravinder and Sundar Raju Yadav.

The Congress had issued a showcause notice to Mallanna last week over his criticism of the party’s stance on BC issues. But Mallanna defiantly declared he would “not accept or respond” to it, alleging the move was orchestrated by a faction within the party to derail the BC empowerment agenda.

Mallanna also accused MLC candidate Sripal Reddy of illegally selling 400 square yards of land belonging to teachers and demanded an inquiry. He said those reliant on 2,400 caste-specific votes would lose their deposits due to the lack of broader support.