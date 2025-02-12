Adilabad launches helpline for families of Gulf migrants facing crises

ADILABAD: The district administration has introduced a dedicated helpline to assist families of people facing crises in Gulf countries. The initiative aims to provide a platform for families affected by visa fraud, wrongful imprisonment and other issues encountered by migrants in the Gulf region.

Many people from the district migrated to Gulf nations through agents who allegedly orchestrated visa fraud, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, imprisonment or health emergencies. Their families, previously lacking a formal channel to seek redress, can now contact the helpline at 9398421883 to lodge complaints or share concerns regarding their relatives’ welfare.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav stated, “Complaints can be submitted directly to the district Labour department office within the collectorate. This system ensures timely intervention and coordination with authorities in Gulf countries.”

Recently, in the case of Rathod Namdev, a resident of Ruvvi village in Mudhol mandal, who went to the Gulf for employment as a camel herder, accidentally crossed into Saudi Arabia due to the harsh conditions, which led to his detention. His distress message was circulated via social media and was flagged to the district administration through the helpline. Authorities subsequently facilitated his safe repatriation.

In tragic instances where migrants lose their lives abroad, bureaucratic delays often hinder the repatriation of remains. The helpline assists grieving families by liaising with company management and embassies to expedite the process and provide logistical support.