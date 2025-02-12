People will teach fitting lesson to defectors: BRS president KCR

HYDERABAD: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said that people would teach a fitting lesson to BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress.

Speaking to party workers at his Erravalli farmhouse on Tuesday, the former chief minister said that if a byelection was held for the Station Ghanpur seat, BRS candidate T Rajaiah would defeat the sitting MLA K Srihari.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming former ZPTC of Dharmasagar, Keerti Venkateswarlu, and others into the pink party, the BRS president predicted that byelections would be held in all the 10 Assembly segments where BRS MLAs defected to the Congress.

More leaders from Station Ghanpur are likely to join the BRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao on February 15.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government cheated all sections of society and that it would soon face the wrath of the people.

Addressing a meeting of Khammam BRS leaders here, Rama Rao alleged that Congress MLAs themselves were saying that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was taking 30 per cent commission for clearing every work. The commissions for Kodangal works too were being paid to the minister representing Khammam, he claimed.

Alleging that the Congress betrayed farmers, BCs, women and other sections of society, he said that the people were ready to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress in the forthcoming local body elections.

“The Congress government’s honeymoon period is over,” he said.