Telangana couple dies by suicide after village elders demand compensation in dispute

MULUGU: Frustrated over the decision of village elders in a personal dispute case, a woman and her live-in partner allegedly died by suicide in Thupakala Gudem of Kannaigudem mandal on Tuesday. It is reported that the victims — Alam Swamy and Ashwini — consumed pesticide after her husband, Alam Kiran, approached village elders seeking compensation for mental distress.

According to Kannaigudem Sub-Inspector (SI) E Venkatesh, Ashwini separated from her husband six months ago and began living with Swamy, who is also a resident of the same village, for the last 15 days. Having seen them together, Kiran approached the village elders and accused Ashwini of wrongdoing.

The elders found fault with Swamy and Ashwini and told them to pay Kiran, who was demanding Rs 50 lakh, some money as compensation, the SI said, adding that after much deliberation, the amount was reduced to Rs 2 lakh.

Subsequently, Swamy and Ashwini returned to their residence and had an altercation over the issue. Neighbours reported hearing loud noises while the duo fought with each other. Later, they consumed pesticide in an attempt to kill themselves and were found in an unconscious state by their neighbours, who alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted their bodies to the Eturnagaram Community Health Centre (CHC) for autopsy.

Swamy’s mother, Anasuya, lodged a complaint alleging that Kiran’s threats and the village elders’ handling of the situation led her son and Ashwini to take their own lives. The SI said a case was registered against Kiran and village elders based on the complaint.

Suicide Prevention Helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)