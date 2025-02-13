93 lakh households set to be part of digital revolution in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana was set to usher in a digital revolution, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that 93 lakh households were poised to receive seamless internet connectivity.

Addressing a World Bank delegation at the Secretariat, Sridhar Babu elaborated on the transformative T-Fiber initiative, which aims to equip every home in the state with high-speed internet access. As part of a pilot project, four villages have already been digitised, serving as a testament to the project’s potential.

The World Bank delegation, led by Vaijanti Desai and Kimberly Johns, visited these villages – Hajipally (Rangareddy district), Maddur (Narayanpet), Sangupet (Sangareddy) and Adavi Srirampur (Peddapalli) to witness first-hand the impact of digital connectivity on local communities.

Sridhar Babu underscored the state’s vision to expand this initiative, ensuring digital access across all villages within the next three years. The minister highlighted that Telangana has already laid a 32,000 km fibre-optic network, positioning the state at the forefront of India’s digital transformation.

The meeting was attended by IT department’s Deputy Secretary Bhavesh Mishra, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad and senior World Bank representatives Ishira Mehta, Arun Sharma and Siew Sanz Ng.