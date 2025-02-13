Bird flu scare hits Telangana; poultry sales plunge, prices drop

KHAMMAM/KARIMNAGAR /NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: The fear of bird flu has severely impacted poultry sales across Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy districts, with consumers shifting to fish and red meat.

According to P Sundaram, a chicken seller in Bhadrachalam, sales have declined by 40 to 50% since reports of poultry deaths due to a suspected virus emerged. K Veerababu, a seller in Kothagudem, added that even after reducing prices and offering free half kg chicken per kg sold, buyers remain reluctant.

Recently, thousands of broiler chickens have died due to an unidentified virus in poultry farms across Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. With confirmed bird flu cases in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, which are close to Telangana’s borders, authorities suspect that the same virus led to poultry deaths. Samples have been sent for testing, and officials are awaiting lab reports.

Meanwhile, sources said that the state government is expected to step in with relief measures soon.

Prices drop, farmers suffer losses

The poultry crisis has led to a sharp decline in chicken prices. In Khammam, broiler chicken prices dropped from Rs 270 per kg to Rs 200, yet sales remain low. In Karimnagar, prices plunged from Rs 240 per kg to Rs 140 to Rs 150 per kg. However, ahead of the mini Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, demand for country chicken surged, causing its price to skyrocket to Rs 450 per kg, while mutton prices soared from Rs 750 to Rs 1,150 per kg.

Poultry farmers, already reeling from huge losses, are struggling to sustain their businesses. In Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, poultry deaths and dropping sales have triggered fears among farmers, prompting them to sell off their stock and reconsider raising new flocks.

According to sources, about 450 farmers in Karimnagar district rely on poultry farming, with about 1.20 crore poultry population.

Ramchandar, a poultry farmer from Borlam village reported that his 8,000 chickens (each weighing over 2 kg) died suddenly. While the company he works with suffered Rs 16 lakh in losses, he personally lost Rs 2.5 lakh.

“If the chickens had survived a few more days, they would have been sold in the market. Instead, we faced a massive loss within just three days,” he lamented in a video message.