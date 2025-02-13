Bird flu scare hits Telangana; poultry sales plunge, prices drop

KHAMMAM/KARIMNAGAR /NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: The fear of bird flu has severely impacted poultry sales across Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy districts, with consumers shifting to fish and red meat.
According to P Sundaram, a chicken seller in Bhadrachalam, sales have declined by 40 to 50% since reports of poultry deaths due to a suspected virus emerged. K Veerababu, a seller in Kothagudem, added that even after reducing prices and offering free half kg chicken per kg sold, buyers remain reluctant.
Recently, thousands of broiler chickens have died due to an unidentified virus in poultry farms across Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. With confirmed bird flu cases in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, which are close to Telangana’s borders, authorities suspect that the same virus led to poultry deaths. Samples have been sent for testing, and officials are awaiting lab reports.
Meanwhile, sources said that the state government is expected to step in with relief measures soon.
Prices drop, farmers suffer losses
The poultry crisis has led to a sharp decline in chicken prices. In Khammam, broiler chicken prices dropped from Rs 270 per kg to Rs 200, yet sales remain low. In Karimnagar, prices plunged from Rs 240 per kg to Rs 140 to Rs 150 per kg. However, ahead of the mini Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, demand for country chicken surged, causing its price to skyrocket to Rs 450 per kg, while mutton prices soared from Rs 750 to Rs 1,150 per kg.
Poultry farmers, already reeling from huge losses, are struggling to sustain their businesses. In Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, poultry deaths and dropping sales have triggered fears among farmers, prompting them to sell off their stock and reconsider raising new flocks.
According to sources, about 450 farmers in Karimnagar district rely on poultry farming, with about 1.20 crore poultry population.
Ramchandar, a poultry farmer from Borlam village reported that his 8,000 chickens (each weighing over 2 kg) died suddenly. While the company he works with suffered Rs 16 lakh in losses, he personally lost Rs 2.5 lakh.
“If the chickens had survived a few more days, they would have been sold in the market. Instead, we faced a massive loss within just three days,” he lamented in a video message.
Poultry deaths in Telangana
Between February 1 and 7, an estimated 25,000 to 40,000 chickens reportedly died in Velpur and Bheemgal mandals of Nizamabad district. A farm in Birkur mandal (Kamareddy) lost 4,000 chickens, and another in Banswada mandal recorded 8,000 deaths in two days.
Officials stated that no new poultry deaths were reported for three days, suggesting that the virus might not have spread further.
Officials implement measures
Authorities across districts have set up check posts at key entry points to regulate chicken transportation from affected states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Veterinary doctors have been deployed to monitor poultry health and enforce biosecurity measures. Additionally, awareness campaigns have been launched to educate farmers on disease prevention and farm sanitation.
Nizamabad District Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Officer (DVAHO) C Jagannadha Chary told TNIE that the district has over 100 poultry farms, all of which operate under company contracts. “We have received information that the virus outbreak started in Latur and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra. In response, we have established check posts at Salura and Kandakurthi, near the Maharashtra border, in coordination with the police department to prevent the entry of poultry and feed from the affected areas,” he said. He added that officials are awaiting lab reports and that poultry farmers are urging the government for assistance. A team of veterinary doctors has been formed to address poultry-related issues.
Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry department Dr Azimira Vinod Kumar told TNIE: “A meeting was held with poultry farmers and a training programme for staff will begin soon. The district has not reported cases of bird flu yet. However, we are on high alert and are prepared to fight the flu. Additionally, considering the onset of summer, we are enlightening farmers on measures to control temperature in poultry farms.”
“Authorities are closely monitoring poultry units at both farms and markets to detect any potential threats,” Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha told TNIE.
Heatwave adds to farmers woes
Kamareddy in-charge District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr K Sanjai Kumar stated Kamareddy has a total chicken population of 14.55 lakh, with 262 poultry farms, including 41 layer farms. Apart from the suspected virus, sudden rising temperatures have led to additional poultry deaths, he noted and advised farmers to strictly follow biosecurity protocols and adopt temperature control measures in poultry farms.
(With inputs from MVK Sastry, Naveen Kumar Tallam, B Satyanarayana Reddy)