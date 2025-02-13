Caste survey a bundle of mistakes, says BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao welcomed the “resurvey” of the caste census in the state. He demanded that the state government should conduct local body elections only after providing 42 per cent reservations to BCs.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that he welcomes the state government’s statement and alleged that the “caste survey was a bundle of mistakes”.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should tender an unconditional apology to the people for “reducing” the population of BCs, he demanded.

The BRS leader said that the state government should also admit that adopting a resolution in the Legislative Assembly based on the unscientific survey was a mistake. He said that the BC organisations would not accept mere passing a bill and putting the onus on the Union government.

The state government should provide 42 per cent reservations to BCs as per the Congress’ Kamareddy BC Declaration, Rama Rao added.