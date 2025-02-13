Introduce bill on enhancing 42 per cent reservations to BCs in Assembly: R S member Krishnaiah

HYDERABAD: National BC Association president and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah demanded that the state government introduce a bill in the Legislative Assembly on enhancing 42 per cent reservations to BCs. He also demanded the government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the same.

Addressing a meeting of 14 BC organisations here on Wednesday, Krishnaiah said that if an all-party meeting was convened, all the parties would support the BC reservations.

“The Supreme Court lifted the ban on 50 per cent ceiling on reservations when the Union government provided 10 per cent reservations to the economically weaker sections. The state government cannot escape from its responsibility of providing 42 per cent reservations to BCs by citing the past judgements of the Supreme Court,” he added.

Krishnaiah said that the Congress should enhance the BC reservations to 42% in panchayat, MPTC and ZPTC elections as per the assurance given in it Kamareddy Declaration. “If required, the Constitution should be amended,” he said.