Opposition says ‘no’ to unanimous polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Barring the ruling Congress, all the major political parties like BJP, BRS, CPM and CPI opposed the unanimous elections to the local bodies in the state and insisted that “none of the above” (NOTA) option be introduced in these polls.

Given the upcoming local body elections, Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) held a meeting with representatives of various political parties under the chairmanship of State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini on Wednesday. The meeting was held with an aim to collect valuable suggestions and recommendations from the registered political parties on NOTA and other issues related to elections.

The Congress opposed recognising NOTA as a candidate, arguing that conducting elections in constituencies with unopposed candidates would be an unnecessary financial burden. In contrast, BRS, CPM, Jana Sena and other parties supported considering NOTA as a fictional electoral candidate, warning that unopposed elections could lead to coercion and misuse of power.

Kamalakar Rao and P Rajesh Kumar of Congress, Anthony Reddy and S Malla Reddy of BJP, Abbas Ahasan of AAP, Soma Bharat Kumar, Ch Rakesh Kumar and P Ravi Kumat of BRS, S Khaleelulah of AIMIM, D Yada Goud of TDP, N Shanker Goud and R Rajalingam of Jana Sena were among those who attended the all-party meeting.