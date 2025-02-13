Telangana's Mulugu abuzz with mini Medaram Jatara

MULUGU: The mini Medaram Jatara began on a grand note on Wednesday in the small village of Medaram, located in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district. As part of the festivals, the temples of tribal deities Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididdaraju, and Govindaraju were cleansed and decorated, marking the start of celebrations. Devotees have started arriving in large numbers to take part in the festivities.

The festivities to be celebrated from February to 15 is being conducted as a Manda Melige (a mini version of the main Medaram Jatara) in response to devotees’ requests during the intervening year. The rituals began on Magha Suddha Pournami, a significant full-moon day in the Hindu calendar.

Mulugu District Collector Divakara TS stated that authorities expect around 10 lakh devotees to attend the jatara this year. The state government has sanctioned Rs 5.30 crore for the smooth conduct of the festival.

To ensure seamless crowd management and security, Mulugu District Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr P Shabarish has deployed a significant police force for jatara duties. Additionally, the TGSRTC has launched 200 special buses to facilitate transportation.