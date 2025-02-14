24x7 sand mining in Telangana against environmental norms: BRS leader Krishank Manne

HYDERABAD: BRS spokesperson and former chairman of State Mineral Development Corporation (TGMDC) Krishank Manne found fault with the corporation asking all its officials to work three shifts -- 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am.

He said that it violates the Union government’s environmental guidelines, which clearly states that sand mining operations should be taken up from 6 am to 7 pm. “How could TGMDC officially order round-the-clock sand operations,” Krishank wondered.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Krishank said that the official order of the TGMDC also reveals that “overloading and malpractice of zero loading operating vehicles are persistent”. Alleging that the revenue through sand mining decreased in the last one year, he recalled that during K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tenure as the CM, the state government used to realise Rs 800 crore annual revenue through sand mining.

Krishank also found fault with the present government for changing the TGMDC managing director five times in a single year. “This explains how chaotic the situation is. As officials are not cooperating with the Congress leaders in their corrupt activities, they are being changed,” he alleged.

He demanded the withdrawal of the policy, which according to him violates environmental norms.