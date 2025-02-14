A revenue surplus state, Telangana now debt-ridden: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

HYDERABAD: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that Telangana, a revenue surplus state at the time of AP reorganisation, was now debt-ridden.
Sitharaman was responding to a question raised by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury in Rajya Sabha. While the Finance minister was addressing the House during the general discussion on the Union Budget, the Congress member interrupted her, asking what the Union government has given to Telangana and what was the status of assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act.
In response Sitharaman stated: “At the time of reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana was revenue surplus. Today, I am sorry to say that it is a debt-ridden state. Whether it is this party or that party, it doesn’t matter. I am speaking on behalf of Telangana and its people.”
She highlighted that the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal has been designated as a PM-MITRA Mega Textile Park, and in August 2024, the Union Cabinet approved an industrial node at Zaheerabad under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. “These are the two major big-ticket projects for Telangana,” she added.
As per APRA provisions, she noted that the Centre had allocated Rs 50 crore each to nine backward districts in six instalments. “Additionally Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University is being established, foundation stone has been laid for AIIMS Bibinagar. Since 2014, 2,605 km of National Highways have been constructed in Telangana and four greenfield corridors have been built under the Bharatmala Project,” she elaborated.
Telangana received record railway budget allocation
She also emphasised that Telangana had received a record-high railway budget allocation of Rs 5,337 crore. She further outlined major railway developments, stating: “Since June 2024, the Union Cabinet has approved new railway lines—Errupalem-Namburu and Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram. Since 2014, 753 km of new railway tracks have been constructed in Telangana, five Vande Bharat trains have been introduced, starting from Telangana, and 40 railway stations are being redeveloped across the state.”
Addressing Renuka Chowdhury’s concerns, Sitharaman remarked, “With due respect to Renuka Chowdhury, who is feeling very charged up about Telangana, we are equally committed to the state. But we show our commitment through action, not just by raising questions. Every issue raised is an emotional one, and we are responding with actions rather than just words.”
What TG received
Over 2 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana
31 lakh toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission
38 lakh tap water connections provided under Jal Jeevan Mission
82 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards provided
199 Janaushadhi Kendras operationalised
1.2 lakh Jan Dhan accounts opened
Over 75 lakh Mudra accounts sanctioned