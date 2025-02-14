A revenue surplus state, Telangana now debt-ridden: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

HYDERABAD: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that Telangana, a revenue surplus state at the time of AP reorganisation, was now debt-ridden.

Sitharaman was responding to a question raised by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury in Rajya Sabha. While the Finance minister was addressing the House during the general discussion on the Union Budget, the Congress member interrupted her, asking what the Union government has given to Telangana and what was the status of assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act.

In response Sitharaman stated: “At the time of reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana was revenue surplus. Today, I am sorry to say that it is a debt-ridden state. Whether it is this party or that party, it doesn’t matter. I am speaking on behalf of Telangana and its people.”

She highlighted that the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal has been designated as a PM-MITRA Mega Textile Park, and in August 2024, the Union Cabinet approved an industrial node at Zaheerabad under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. “These are the two major big-ticket projects for Telangana,” she added.

As per APRA provisions, she noted that the Centre had allocated Rs 50 crore each to nine backward districts in six instalments. “Additionally Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University is being established, foundation stone has been laid for AIIMS Bibinagar. Since 2014, 2,605 km of National Highways have been constructed in Telangana and four greenfield corridors have been built under the Bharatmala Project,” she elaborated.