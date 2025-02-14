After 60 years, silt removal process to commence at Kadam project

ADILABAD: After 60 years, the government has approved and completed the tender process for the removal of silt in the Kadam Irrigation Project. The process will begin after the MLC elections.

The irrigation department aims to complete the desiltation works by summer to ensure that the reservoir can store water efficiently, preventing floods and other related issues during the rainy season.

The project’s full reservoir level (FRL) is 7.630 tmcft. However, officials have identified that nearly half of this—around 3 tmcft—is occupied by silt.

The project is designed to irrigate 68,150 acres under its ayacut, but due to excessive silt accumulation, full irrigation potential cannot be achieved. This issue is particularly severe during the Rabi season, as authorities struggle to release water consistently.

As a result, farmers have become increasingly dependent on borewells for Rabi cultivation.

The state government has taken up the desiltation process as a prestigious initiative, selecting the Kadam project as a pilot project in Nirmal district along with two other projects.

However, delays in opening tenders have hindered the progress.

The government has invited tenders from private companies, with the deadline set for the February 27. Although tenders have been submitted, their opening has been delayed due to the election code that is in force for MLC elections in Nirmal district.