BRS MLC Kavitha gives ‘pink book’ threat’ to Congress in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Thursday demanded that the Congress government introduce three separate bills in the Legislative Assembly to ensure enhanced BC reservations in education, employment and political representation.

Addressing the media in Jangaon, she sought 46 per cent reservations for BCs in education and jobs through two separate bills, and a separate bill for 42 per cent reservation in local bodies. She warned that clubbing all BC-related issues in a single bill and merely forwarding it to the Centre would be a betrayal of the BCs.

“Merely passing a bill in the Assembly is not enough. The state government should ensure that the bill passed by the Assembly is adopted by the Parliament,” she added.

The former MP slammed the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for lodging cases against BRS activists as a part of political vendetta. She also said that they are maintaining a pink book, recording all the misdeeds of the Congress. “We know how to rebut. After we return to power, we will give back (to Congress leaders).”

She also said that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, wherever he goes, carries a copy of the Constitution in his pocket wherever he goes and in Telangana, Revanth Reddy is “destroying the Constitution”.