DY CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asks officials to expedite RRR works

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed the officials concerned to expedite the Regional Ring Road (RRR) works.

Vikramarka, along with Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, held a pre-Budget meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The Deputy CM directed the officials to immediately prepare 3D designs as well as the DPR for the RRR project. Funds too will be released immediately, he added.

Vikramarka and Venkat Reddy instructed the officials to identify the lands of R&B department and ensure that those are not alienated. They also wanted the officials to prepare a report on the assets of the department and expedite the construction of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) roads. Stressing the need to develop roads that connect district headquarters with the state capital, they said that the SC and ST sub-plan funds would be used for the construction of the roads.

Meanwhile, Vikramarka held another pre-Budget meeting along with BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The Deputy CM said that the government will immediately clear the pending rental amounts of Guruul hostel buildings. He also directed the officials to take up repair works at all Gurukul buildings.

Stating that the BC study centres should be like facilities that help in getting government jobs, the Deputy CM directed the officials to conduct coaching classes in accordance with the notifications being issued by the Public Service Commission.