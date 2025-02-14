Former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, T Harish get relief from court appearance till February 20

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has extended the suspension of the order dated July 10, 2024, summoning former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and six others to appear before the principal sessions judge, Jayashankar Bhupalapally in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of government funds in construction of the Medigadda barrage.

The extension will now be in effect until February 20. The case originates from a private complaint filed by social activist Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy.

The complainant alleged that the corruption resulted in losses amounting to crores to the state exchequer.

While extending the suspension, Justice Lakshman expressed dismay over the complainant's actions and directed him to submit a counter by the next hearing date. The matter has been adjourned to February 20.

Meanwhile, Bhupalpally SI Gorla Ramesh filed a counter affidavit in response to a criminal petition filed by KCR and Harish Rao.

The petition challenges an impugned order dated July 10, 2024, issued by the principal sessions judge, Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

In the counter affidavit, the Bhupalpally police clarified that they were not involved in the private complaint filed by the de-facto complainant, Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy on October 25, 2023. The police also stated that no court had issued directions to them regarding the matter.