HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that Microsoft will set up an AI centre in collaboration with the Telangana government to develop cloud-based infrastructure, including an AI knowledge hub.

Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, inaugurated Microsoft’s new office building at Gachibowli. The state-of-the-art 1.1 million sqft LEED-certified building will house 2,500 additional employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said, “It is imperative to acknowledge that the future belongs to artificial intelligence and Microsoft and the state government are partners in launching ADVANTA(I)GE TELANGANA, which includes an AI Foundation Academy. With this partnership, Telangana and Microsoft will introduce AI education in 500 government schools and also use AI for good governance and public services.”

The CM described the opening of another new facility by Microsoft in Hyderabad as a proud moment. Having the second office building of the company in Hyderabad is a milestone in the development of the IT sector, he added.

Microsoft expansion will create more jobs for locals: CM

“The world’s biggest company, Microsoft, has been maintaining a close and long association with Hyderabad. Microsoft India completed 25 years recently. The IT giant has created a global impact and developed innovations from Hyderabad,” he observed.

The expansion of Microsoft will create more job opportunities for the youth in Hyderabad, he said and added the investment will strengthen startup ecosystem and provide mentorship, AI tools and access to a global network.

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu said that the new campus and the several AI-related initiatives launched by Microsoft reflect their commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and innovation in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office said that half of 20,000 workforce employed by Microsoft in India are working in Hyderabad. With the launch of the new building, Microsoft plans to hire 4,800 more employees.

On this occasion, Microsoft also announced another landmark initiative in partnership with the state government to impart AI training to over 1.2 lakh persons in the state. Under the first program ADVANTA(I)GE TELANGANA, Microsoft is launching an AI Foundations Academy to introduce AI education in 500 government schools benefiting 50,000 students. Additionally, the AI-industry Pro programme will upskill 20,000 industry professionals across Telangana. The third programme, AI-Govern initiative, will further train 50,000 government officials in critical areas such as digital productivity, generative AI, and cybersecurity.