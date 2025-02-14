No Inter admissions before academic schedule: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education(TGBIE) has issued a statement dismissing the affiliation notification and admission schedule for the academic year 2025-26.

The Board said that it has received several complaints about unauthorised admissions and pre-admissions.

In the statement, the Board said, “ TGBIE has not yet issued Affiliation Notification and Admission Schedule for the ensuing Academic Year 2025-2026. Hence, the students and the parents are informed not to take admissions in the Junior Colleges, prior to the Admission Schedule for the Academic Year 2025-26.”

“All the stakeholders are further informed that the Provisional Affiliation process has not yet commenced for the Academic Year 2025-2026. After Affiliation Notification, the list of Provisionally Affiliated Junior Colleges will be displayed on the official website of TGBIE i.e., tgbie.cgg.gov.in and acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in. The Parents should note that their children should be admitted only in the Affiliated Junior Colleges to avoid further complications,” the Board added.

It also reminded all the managements of private junior colleges that admissions should be conducted strictly in accordance with the admission schedule to be announced by the TGBIE. Any deviation from this schedule is a violation of established norms and will be dealt with seriously and appropriate action will be initiated as per rules. The provisional affiliation will not be processed for the academic year 2025-26, if any deviation is found, the Board warned and ordered the district intermediate education officers to comply with the orders.