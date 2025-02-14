Sanction ITIR project to Telangana, demands TPCC president Jagga Reddy

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Thursday demanded that the Union government sanction an Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) unit to the state.

Stating that he has brought an IIT to Sangareddy district, he demanded that the BJP MPs to bring an ITIR unit to the state. Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, he asked Union Coal & Mines Ministers G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar to explain why the Centre was not sanctioning an ITIR unit to Telangana.

“Whenever the BJP was need, (former CM) KCR extended his cooperation. Then, why are BRS leaders are not demanding an ITIR project for the state,” he wondered.

Why provoke CM?

Meanwhile, responding to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s “pink book” remarks, he said: “Why Kavitha is provoking the chief minister. You have already spent five months in jail for provoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Why are you unnecessarily making comments on the Congress government?”