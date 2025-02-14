SC grants anticipatory bail to actor Mohan Babu

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to veteran film actor Manchu Mohan Babu, who is facing charges of attempting to murder a journalist. The Telangana High Court had earlier rejected his plea for anticipatory bail, citing seriousness of the charges.

Mohan Babu had approached the Supreme Court challenging the HC’s orders, seeking protection from arrest in connection with the case registered at the Pahadishareef police station on December 10, 2024.

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court, who was hearing a quash petition filed by the actor, adjourned the case to March 4, 2025. The court directed the petitioner to furnish a copy of the Supreme Court’s order granting him protection before the next hearing.

The actor’s counsel presented arguments before the apex court, which granted anticipatory bail to the actor. With this development, Mohan Babu has secured relief from immediate arrest while the legal proceedings continue.