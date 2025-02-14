Telangana MLC polls: 90 candidates in fray

HYDERABAD: After the last day of withdrawal of nominations, a total of 90 candidates remain in the fray for three MLC seats in Telangana, for which polls scheduled for February 27.

Among the total candidates, 56 are contesting from the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ constituency, 15 the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar teachers’ segment and 19 in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency.

On Thursday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, 12 candidates pulled out of the graduates’ constituency race, leaving 56 in the race.

One candidate withdrew from the teachers’ segment, leaving 15 candidates, while three withdrew from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency, leaving 19 candidates. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on February 27, with vote counting scheduled for March 3. The entire election process is set to be completed by March 8.

The term of the three sitting MLCs — T Jeevan Reddy (graduates’ constituency), Kura Raghotham Reddy (teachers’ constituency) and A Narsi Reddy (teachers’ constituency)—will end on March 29.