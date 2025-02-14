Telangana to take the AI leap with Google

HYDERABAD: In a bid to drive the development and implementation of AI solutions, the government has partnered with tech giant Google to “harness the transformative potential of AI” across key sectors —agriculture, mobility, education, sustainability and governance — across the state.

According to a release, this partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to foster innovation, bridge the digital divide and equip the workforce with future-ready skills.

The MoU exchange took place at T-Hub in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday.

Under this agreement, Google will collaborate with the Telangana government to develop AI-powered agricultural solutions to support farmers, enhance mobility through transit data integration and road information sharing and implement AI skilling and upskilling programmes, the release said, adding that the partnership will also focus on strengthening digital learning ecosystems through Google for Education and launching an Open Agriculture Network to connect farmers with essential resources.

Additionally, the initiative aims to enhance open data access via Google’s Data Commons platform, accelerate solar adoption using Google’s Solar API and foster the startup ecosystem through accelerator programmes.