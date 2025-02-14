Telangana to take the AI leap with Google

HYDERABAD: In a bid to drive the development and implementation of AI solutions, the government has partnered with tech giant Google to “harness the transformative potential of AI” across key sectors —agriculture, mobility, education, sustainability and governance — across the state.
According to a release, this partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to foster innovation, bridge the digital divide and equip the workforce with future-ready skills.
The MoU exchange took place at T-Hub in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday.
Under this agreement, Google will collaborate with the Telangana government to develop AI-powered agricultural solutions to support farmers, enhance mobility through transit data integration and road information sharing and implement AI skilling and upskilling programmes, the release said, adding that the partnership will also focus on strengthening digital learning ecosystems through Google for Education and launching an Open Agriculture Network to connect farmers with essential resources.
Additionally, the initiative aims to enhance open data access via Google’s Data Commons platform, accelerate solar adoption using Google’s Solar API and foster the startup ecosystem through accelerator programmes.
Congratulating Google on the partnership, the chief minister said, “This collaboration with Google strengthens our vision for an AI-enabled Telangana. By integrating cutting-edge AI technologies, we aim to revolutionise key sectors, ensuring better governance, economic progress and enhanced public services. This partnership marks a significant step in our digital journey.”
Preeti Lobana, country manager, Google India, said, “This collaboration with Telangana reinforces Google’s commitment to India’s digital future. We’re excited to combine our AI expertise with the state’s vision to cultivate an AI-ready workforce, foster startup innovation and address key areas like agriculture, education, and sustainability.
AI is uniquely poised to unlock immense value in these economic sectors, and we look forward to working with Telangana to turn these possibilities into reality.”