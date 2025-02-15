Bird flu less virulent; vigilance must: Experts

HYDERABAD: Human infection with avian influenza A(H5N1), commonly known as Bird flu, has sparked concerns following recent outbreaks in poultry.

Although no human cases have been reported in India this year, sporadic outbreaks in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have led to sudden poultry deaths attributed to the H5N1 virus. In response, the state government on Tuesday restricted poultry transport from AP after an outbreak was confirmed in East Godavari district.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) global framework, avian influenza originates in animals but can spill over to humans through human-animal interaction, wildlife trade, or exposure to infected poultry and contaminated environments.

Dr Kiran Madhala, professor of Critical Care Medicine at Gandhi Medical College, stated that no new human infections with H5N1 were reported in the Western Pacific Region between January 31 and February 6. The last recorded case was in Cambodia on January 1, 2025.