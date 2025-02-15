CM Revanth asks officials to expedite works on Young India schools

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to complete the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, which he said are being built with great pride by the state government, within the stipulated time.

During a review meeting held here, the chief minister enquired about the land acquisition process and status of construction of the buildings.

The officials briefed the chief minister about the completion of the tendering process for the construction of schools in Kodangal, Madhira and Huzurnagar segments, where works will commence on March 20.

The chief minister instructed the senior officials assigned to the erstwhile districts to expedite the land acquisition and permission process in the remaining constituencies.

Asking the officials to start construction works only after identifying locations which are easily accessible from all areas of the respective constituencies, he said: “All the district collectors should conduct field visits and take all care while selecting sites for the schools.”

Revanth instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to review the land acquisition process and site selection after every two days and submit reports after every 10 days.

He wanted the works to be completed on a war footing in the constituencies where land acquisition has already been completed.

‘Don’t compromise on quality in construction’

The CM, meanwhile, asked the authorities to prepare plans to construct buildings for both teaching and non-teaching needs at the Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila University on par with other universities without compromising on the quality. The new buildings, labs, playgrounds and other structures should be constructed to meet the future needs, the chief minister said while making it clear that the government is ready to release adequate funds for construction of the university.

While suggesting several changes related to building designs, he advised the officials to conserve the historical and ancient buildings on the university premises and seek the cooperation of the Archaeological department as and when needed.