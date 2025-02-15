Don’t turn Pyaranagar into another Lagcherla: BRS MLA Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: BRS MLA T Harish Rao warned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against “turning Pyaranagar into another Lagcherla”, stating that his party will fight against the proposal to set up a “dumpyard” in the village.

Extending support to the residents’ ongoing agitation against the dumpyard, he said: “We have stopped dumpyard works in the past as demanded by locals. But now Revanth is going ahead with the plan without bothering about the objections raised.”

“Works are being carried out even at midnight. It reminds us of the Emergency days. Hundreds of agitators are being arrested at midnight and being shifted to police stations,” he added.

“Revanth grabbed the lands of Lagcherla farmers in the name pharma industry. He tried to grab lands in Nyalkal. We will not allow that to happen. We will continue our fight against the government,” Harish Rao added.