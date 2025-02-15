MEIL loses rs 5.47 crore in online scam after cybercriminals impersonate Dutch vendor

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has been defrauded of Rs 5.47 crore in an online scam orchestrated by cybercriminals in late January. The infrastructure giant was allegedly deceived into transferring funds to fraudsters instead of its legitimate suppliers. The fraudulent activity came to light during an internal inquiry, prompting MEIL to file a complaint with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB).

MEIL issued a purchase order on May 10, 2022, for the supply of a main burner package and an incinerator burner package, including local control panels, to M/s Duiker Combustion Engineers, Netherlands. The initial purchase order, valued at Euro 1,439,000, was later revised to Euro 2,649,000. Additionally, on May 17, 2022, a work order was placed with the same company for a complete reaction furnace and incinerator package, including sizing and basing design, worth Euro 795,000.

Under the terms of the agreement, MEIL had carried out multiple transactions with the Dutch company. On November 30, 2022, an amount of Euro 144,900 was transferred to M/s Duiker Combustion Engineers’ Netherlands-based bank account. Following the delivery of the third consignment, MEIL issued a letter of credit for Euro 2,214,300 on April 26, 2023.

Similarly, on November 3, 2022, MEIL transferred Euro 79,500 to the vendor upon achieving the first milestone of the work order. Another payment of Euro 318,000 was released on February 2, 2024, after the second milestone was completed. Each of these payments was confirmed by Peter Nuijs, the official representative of M/s Duiker Combustion Engineers, via his company email, nuijs@duiker.com.