Ostracise KCR, KTR for skipping caste survey: CM Revanth Reddy

‘Modi is not a BC by birth but a convert’

Revanth Reddy accused the Opposition BRS of making baseless allegations about the caste survey, which, he said, was conducted on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s directive. He asserted that the survey was flawless, with response sheets countersigned by participants and preserved for future verification. He also dismissed claims about Muslims being included in the BC category, clarifying that Muslims already receive 4% reservation under the BC-E category.

Addressing internal party discord, Revanth responded to Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna’s (Ch Naveen’s) claim that he would be the last Reddy CM of Telangana. “I don’t care if I’m the last Reddy CM. My mission is to implement Rahul Gandhi’s vision in the state, and I’m doing it diligently.”

Indirectly referring to BRS MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy’s alleged involvement in a gambling case, the CM described the BRS leaders as gamblers. He said that while there were 52 sub-castes among SCs, the survey conducted during the KCR regime showed the existence of 82 castes.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a ‘BC-convert’ rather than a ‘born-BC’.

He alleged that Modi included his caste in the BC category only after becoming Gujarat’s chief minister. “Modi has a BC certificate but is against BCs by nature,” Revanth alleged.

He reiterated his demand for the prime minister to include caste enumeration in the 2025 Census.