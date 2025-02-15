Ostracise KCR, KTR for skipping caste survey: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday urged people to socially boycott former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao, and nephew T Harish Rao for not participating in the recent socio-economic, education, employment, political, and caste survey conducted by the government.
Speaking during a presentation on the caste census and SC categorisation by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Gandhi Bhavan here, Revanth proposed a resolution for the social boycott of the three BRS leaders. Amid applause, he said, “I want you to pressure them to participate in the survey. If they refuse to do so, ostracise them.”
He described the survey as the most significant event in independent India’s history, emphasising its meticulous execution. Revanth asserted that the survey was carefully conducted and would withstand judicial scrutiny. He advised BC communities not to criticise the survey, as it could harm their interests.
‘Modi is not a BC by birth but a convert’
Revanth Reddy accused the Opposition BRS of making baseless allegations about the caste survey, which, he said, was conducted on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s directive. He asserted that the survey was flawless, with response sheets countersigned by participants and preserved for future verification. He also dismissed claims about Muslims being included in the BC category, clarifying that Muslims already receive 4% reservation under the BC-E category.
Addressing internal party discord, Revanth responded to Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna’s (Ch Naveen’s) claim that he would be the last Reddy CM of Telangana. “I don’t care if I’m the last Reddy CM. My mission is to implement Rahul Gandhi’s vision in the state, and I’m doing it diligently.”
Indirectly referring to BRS MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy’s alleged involvement in a gambling case, the CM described the BRS leaders as gamblers. He said that while there were 52 sub-castes among SCs, the survey conducted during the KCR regime showed the existence of 82 castes.
He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a ‘BC-convert’ rather than a ‘born-BC’.
He alleged that Modi included his caste in the BC category only after becoming Gujarat’s chief minister. “Modi has a BC certificate but is against BCs by nature,” Revanth alleged.
He reiterated his demand for the prime minister to include caste enumeration in the 2025 Census.