Rumblings of discontent in BJP post appointment of district unit presidents

HYDERABAD: The announcement of new presidents for BJP district units has stirred a hornet’s nest. Internal dissension came out in the open with the party’s three-time MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh, raising a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

There have been rumblings in the party, though a little subdued, for the last 10 days when the party began announcing new presidents for the party district units. Some disgruntled leaders, who could not make the cut, voiced their opinion openly, which is very unusual in the saffron party. They said that the party had chosen those who were not worthy of the position, neglecting the old guard.

The issue became very heated with Raja Singh letting out his bottled-up emotions against the leadership, alleging that the party doesn’t need hardcore activists. He went on to say that he is the last person to do “brokerism” to be in the good books of the leadership and warned the party that he would show his strength in the coming days.

His grievance was against the selection of the new president for the Golconda-Goshamahal unit. He alleged that the party ignored his advice to pick a BC or SC leader for the post. Party insiders said that he has given an ultimatum to the state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy to change the Golconda-Goshamahal unit president within two days.

He said if this does not happen, he would quit the party. Raja Singh’s ultimatum to Kishan has sparked a high-voltage debate in party circles as to what is in store in the next few days. If the row continues, it might sully the image of the BJP.