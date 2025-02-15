Sridhar Babu invites Piyush Goyal to BioAsia 2025; seeks support for leather parks

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met Union Minister of Industry and Supply Piyush Goyal on Friday and invited him to attend the BioAsia 2025 Summit in Hyderabad on February 26. Goyal confirmed his participation, stating that he looks forward to engaging with global leaders, said a release from the IT and Industries department.

The life sciences and healthcare event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to drive innovation and collaboration in the sector.

During the meeting, Sridhar Babu also sought the Union government’s support for the establishment of Mega Leather parks (MLPs) in Rukmapur village (Karimnagar) and Station Ghanpur village (Jangaon). The state government has also requested central assistance from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for the development of Mega Leather Parks and their associated infrastructure, including Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu confirmed Telangana’s participation in the Osaka Expo 2025, where the state will showcase its innovation, industrial prowess and business potential on a global platform.