Telangana BC Commission wants better participation in survey 2nd round

HYDERABAD: Emphasising a special focus on areas that reported low percentage of participation in the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey, the Telangana BC Commission directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad district collector to ensure more participation in the second round of survey, which would be carried out from February 16 to 28.

The Commission also decided to visit the localities that witnessed low participation to create awareness on the matter. It expressed dismay over

Hyderabad being portrayed as having a low percentage of survey conducted though it covered 21 lakh households as against 19 lakh households covered during the survey conducted by the BRS regime in 2014.

Addressing the media, state BC Commission chairman G Niranjan said that regardless of the outcome of the second round of survey, the BCs should focus on a roadmap to get proportional representation.

“I have spoken to GHMC commissioner, Hyderabad collector, BC Welfare minister, and directed to send enumerators to localities with low participation in the survey. I was told that the government will set up a toll-free number for citizens to raise their complaints,” Niranjan said.

Welcoming the state government’s decision of coming up with the idea of introducing a bill in the State Legislative Assembly, he said it would enable the BCs to secure around 65 to 70 per cent seats in the local body elections.

He said that the winning percentage of BCs elected in the last two terms of local body elections is around 45 per cent.