Telangana HC seeks report on Akkampalli Reservoir water contamination concerns

HYDERABAD: In response to reports of decomposed chicken carcasses floating in the Akkampalli Reservoir, which supplies water to several parts of Hyderabad and Nalgonda districts, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) reassured the public that there is no contamination of the water.

According to their initial assessment, no water contamination was found, and the water supply continues to be treated using a triple chlorine process as per IS standards.

HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy stated that water quality would be monitored every hour for the next week.

He emphasised that the Water Board follows a three-stage chlorination process: the first stage takes place at the Water Treatment Plants (WTP), the second at the Main Balancing Reservoirs (MBR), and the third at the service reservoirs.

He further explained that precautions are being taken to ensure that the water supplied to the public contains exactly 0.5 ppm of chlorine.