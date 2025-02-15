Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education installs over 8,000 cameras at exam centres

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is en-suring strict vigilance at exam centres ahead of the Intermediate Public examination (IPe) by installing CCTV cameras.

This pioneering initiative strengthens examination security, builds trust in the state’s education system, and sets an example for other educational boards across India. A command centre with 40 staff members has been set up to monitor over 8,000 cameras installed across government, private, and residential junior colleges.

The surveillance system aims to ensure transparency, integrity, and security during the IPE, scheduled from March 6 to 25.

On Friday, Vidya Commission Chairman Aakunuri Murali, along with Commission members Prof Vishweshwar Rao and Jyothsna Reddy, visited the TGBIE headquarters to review the command control system.

Board Secretary Krishna Aditya demonstrated the system, which enables simultaneous monitoring to prevent malpractice and ensure compliance with examination guidelines.

He also acknowledged the role of Brihaspathi Technologies, which implemented the surveillance system and previously contributed to election monitoring.

Chairman Aakunuri Murali praised the Board’s proactive approach and commitment to educational integrity, calling it a milestone in examination reforms. he also appreciated the seamless execution of the system at a government college in Mulugu district.