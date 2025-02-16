Man who worked in Minister Harish’s office held in tapping case

HYDERABAD: The Panjagutta police arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a criminal conspiracy involving forgery, impersonation and attempted extortion. The case also names former Health minister T Harish Rao as Accused No. 1 and former DCP (Task Force) Radha Kishan Rao as A2.

The arrested individuals—Todupunoori Santosh Kumar, Bandi Parsharamulu and Teljeer Vamshi Krishna, all from Siddipet district—have been remanded to judicial custody.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Chakradhar Goud who reported threats to his life and harassment through illegal surveillance.

He alleged that unknown individuals were interfering in his personal life and blackmailing him via WhatsApp messages from an anonymous number.

According to police, Vamshi Krishna had previously worked with the complainant before being dismissed from the Arogyasri department over corruption charges. He was later reappointed in June 2023 and worked in the camp office (Peshi) of Harish Rao until December 2023.

Investigations revealed that Santosh Kumar, who runs Bhavani Communications in Siddipet, had illegally issued a SIM card using the identity documents of a villager. The SIM was then provided to Parsharamulu and Vamshi Krishna, who allegedly conspired with others to send threatening messages to Goud. The threats were intended to extort money and intimidate him into ceasing his social activities in the Siddipet constituency.

Police have seized incriminating evidence from the accused.