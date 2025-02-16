MLC Kavitha slams Congress over arrest of BRS activists

KHAMMAM: BRS MLC K Kavitha strongly criticised the Congress government, stating that its failures are becoming evident to the public. On Saturday, she visited Khammam Jail and met BRS activist Lakkineni Surender.

Speaking to the media later, she alleged that BRS activists were being arrested without cause. She accused the government of misusing the SC/ST Atrocities Act to target leaders who question its failures.

“The Congress government is trying to suppress KCR’s supporters, but no one can silence us,” she said and added: “We will continue to question the government’s failures.”

She claimed that the government’s mismanagement and corruption have become clear to the people, affecting farmers, students, women and various communities.

Kavitha alleged that during the Congress’ 14-month rule, governance has been ineffective, and those who challenge it are being falsely implicated in legal cases.

Condemns police action against woman in Nizamabad

The MLC has strongly condemned the incident in which a police inspector assaulted a woman complainant in Janakampet village, under Yedapally Police Station limits, on Wednesday in Nizamabad district. She described the act as inhuman and expressed her reaction on X on Saturday.

She demanded strict action against the police inspector and called for justice for the victim. She also urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to appoint a full-time Police Commissioner for Nizamabad district to prevent such incidents.