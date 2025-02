HYDERABAD: After a tête-a-tête with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought to dispel rumours of a rift between them, affirming that there is “no gap” as is being made out.

The much-anticipated conversation, which came after months of speculation on the relationship between Revanth and Rahul, saw the CM categorically dismissing any notion of discord, labelling such reports mere “speculation”.

Speaking to reporters during an informal interaction, he emphasised that his work was in direct alignment with the goals and guidance of Rahul.

“I am working under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi,” the chief minister stated.

He further elaborated on his commitment to advancing Rahul’s agenda in the state, specifically citing the ongoing caste census as their shared political vision.

He also said that the state Assembly will pass a bill in the ensuing Budget session providing 42 percent reservations to BCs, and send it to Parliament.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around three hours, during which the CM briefed Rahul on the progress of the socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste survey currently underway in Telangana. He also invited Rahul to a public event celebrating the success of the caste census.

Revanth is understood to have been given the responsibility of coordinating with chief ministers of parties that are part of the INDIA bloc to garner support for Congress’s demand for conducting caste enumeration along with Census 2025.