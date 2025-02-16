Public given three methods to submit info for Telangana caste survey

HYDERABAD: As the government has decided to provide another opportunity for households to enumerate their details in the socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey from February 16 to 28, the Planning Department has announced three methods for submission of information.

On Saturday, Principal Secretary of Planning Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania outlined the three methods.

He said: “Residents can call 040 - 21111111 between 9 am and 5 pm from anywhere in the state to request enumeration. A designated officer will ensure that an enumerator visits the household after call validation.”

Additionally, households can visit the nearest Praja Palana Seva Kendras, located at Mandal Parishad Development Officers’ (MPDO) offices in rural areas and ward offices in urban areas, to submit their details. Trained staff will be available at these centres to assist in filing the survey form.

The survey form can also be downloaded from https://seeepcsurvey.cgg.gov.in. Once completed and signed, it can be submitted at the nearest Praja Palana Seva Kendra.

A total of 3,56,323 households did not submit their details in the recently conducted survey.

