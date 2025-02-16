Telangana HC seeks Waqf Board CEO timeline, quashes MCC case against AICC members

HC seeks timeline for full-time Waqf Board CEO

The Telangana High Court has directed the principal secretary of the Minority Welfare Department and the Telangana State Waqf Board to inform the court within four weeks regarding the timeline for appointing a full-time CEO of the Board on a regular basis. A division bench was hearing an appeal filed by the Minority Welfare department and the Waqf Board challenging the single judge’s order on January 10 for immediate removal of Md Asadullah from the post of full-time CEO. The high court directed the government and the Waqf Board to appoint a full-time CEO within four months.

HC quashes MCC violation case against 2 AICC members

Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court has quashed the proceedings against AICC members P Vishnuwardhan and Mansoor Ali Khan for alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during the 2024 Assembly elections. The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Vishnuwardhan and Mansoor Ali Khan, seeking the quashing of proceedings in the case registered at PS Market, Secunderabad. The complaint against them was lodged by an in-charge of flying squad for the Sanathnagar-62 constituency.