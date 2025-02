HYDERABAD: With Cabinet expansion in Telangana still pending and a full-fledged Pradesh Congress Committee yet to be formed, dissatisfaction is growing among senior Congress leaders in the state.

It may be recalled that some MLAs recently held a secret meeting to discuss the latest political developments and the government’s functioning, leading to a heated political atmosphere. Following these discussions, the party also convened a Congress Legislative Party meeting to pacify the MLAs, urging them to remain patient, with assurances that the issues would be resolved soon.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, key ministers and the PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud also visited Delhi to discuss the matter with the high command, but no concrete decision has been made over the past 15 days.

Throughout this episode, the chief minister has repeatedly stated that Cabinet expansion is not within his control and that the high command will take a call. This has only added to the frustration among aspirants.

The Pradesh Congress Committee president has echoed the same stance, raising concerns among party members about whether enough pressure is being exerted on the high command to expedite the process.

Legislators are questioning why the Congress high command has not prioritised expansion of the Cabinet or appointed a full committee for the PCC. Senior party leaders, including ministers, claim that if the situation persists for a few more months, the consequences could be unforeseen.