Exclude minorities, then send report to Centre, says BJP leader K Laxman

NIZAMABAD: Stating that reservations based on religion are against the spirit of the Constitution, BJP OBC Morcha chairman and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said that if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government sends the BC census details, excluding Muslims from its list, the Centre will then consider its implementation.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office here on Sunday as part of the MLC poll campaign, he said: “The BJP is not against caste census. But such surveys should carried out scientifically. The Congress is playing political games in the name of caste census. That’s the reason it included Muslims in BC category. This will harm the interests of the BCs.”

“In the past, the Congress-led governments at the Centre failed to address these issue during 50 years of their rule. During the UPA regime, the then home minister P Chidambaram spent Rs 5,000 crore to conduct a survey with the help of an NGO. But the report of that survey was not made public,” he said.

“Recently, the Congress government in Karnataka spent Rs 300 crore on a caste survey. But that too was not made public,” he added.

“Here in Telangana, the Congress government tried to include 10 per cent of Muslims in BC category and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi described this as a role model for the country,” he said.

Laxman added that the upcoming MLC elections will be a turning point in state politics.